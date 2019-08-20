Redmond PD taking applications for Citizen Academy

REDMOND, Ore. - The Redmond Police Department is proud to announce the 2019 Citizen Police Academy, beginning Thursday, Sept. 19. The academy is an 8-week program designed to give residents an overview of the criminal justice system, how their police department functions and the procedures involved in working to make Redmond a safer community.

"The Citizen Academy offers citizens insights into how police officers perform their duties and the different ways the department serves the community," states Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet.

The Citizen Police Academy provides community members with a historical look at the tradition, progress, and future of the Redmond Police Department.

Classes are instructed by highly trained department members and will include discussions on Use of Force, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Criminal Investigation, School Resource Officers, Traffic Enforcement, a tour of Deschutes County 911 and the Deschutes County Adult Jail, and other areas of the police department. Academy attendees will also have the opportunity to ride-along with officers on-duty.

Those interested in attending the 2019 Redmond Police Department Citizen Police Academy are encouraged to apply at the Redmond Police Department office or online at https://www.ci.redmond.or.us/government/departments/police/citizens-academy. Completed applications can be dropped off at the Redmond Police Department building, located on 777 SW Deschutes Ave. Class size is limited to 15 applicants. The closing date for applications is August 30.

For more information, please contact academy coordinator, Lieutenant Curtis Chambers, at curtis.chambers@ci.redmond.or.us.