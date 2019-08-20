News

Redmond PD taking applications for Citizen Academy

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 08:09 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:09 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - The Redmond Police Department is proud to announce the 2019 Citizen Police Academy, beginning Thursday, Sept. 19. The academy is an 8-week program designed to give residents an overview of the criminal justice system, how their police department functions and the procedures involved in working to make Redmond a safer community.

"The Citizen Academy offers citizens insights into how police officers perform their duties and the different ways the department serves the community," states Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet.

The Citizen Police Academy provides community members with a historical look at the tradition, progress, and future of the Redmond Police Department.

Classes are instructed by highly trained department members and will include discussions on Use of Force, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Criminal Investigation, School Resource Officers, Traffic Enforcement, a tour of Deschutes County 911 and the Deschutes County Adult Jail, and other areas of the police department. Academy attendees will also have the opportunity to ride-along with officers on-duty.

Those interested in attending the 2019 Redmond Police Department Citizen Police Academy are encouraged to apply at the Redmond Police Department office or online at https://www.ci.redmond.or.us/government/departments/police/citizens-academy. Completed applications can be dropped off at the Redmond Police Department building, located on 777 SW Deschutes Ave. Class size is limited to 15 applicants. The closing date for applications is August 30.

For more information, please contact academy coordinator, Lieutenant Curtis Chambers, at curtis.chambers@ci.redmond.or.us.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10