News

Redmond natural gas line hit; business briefly evacuated

Auto body shop was having damaged gate replaced

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 12:15 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 12:15 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - A contractor digging a post hole to replace a damaged gate hit a natural gas service line for a northeast Redmond auto body shop Thursday morning, prompting an evacuation of the business and brief road closure until repair crews could halt the leak, officials said.

Redmond Fire and Rescue was called to Premier Auto Body & Paint on Northeast Fifth Street at 10:25 a.m.

Cascade Natural Gas spokesman Mark Hanson said the contractor hit a commercial service line, causing the gas to escape for just over a half hour. The line was shut down shortly after 11 a.m. He said it likely would take a couple more hours to repair and restore gas service to the business.

"The auto body evacuated, but they were back in as soon as the gas was shut down," Hanson said.

Redmond Fire Battalion Chief Jon Wood said the gas leak prompted a brief closure of Jackpine Court until the gas line was sealed.

"We were lucky, in that they were able to dig it up in an area of lawn just off the street," Wood said. "Most of those, we have to shut the road." He also noted a lack of wind meant the gas fumes were "going straight up," limiting the impact to nearby roads and businesses.

Premier Auto Body owner Lisa Lindqust said they were having a damaged gate replaced when the line was hit. She said she was unsure if the contractor had called 811 to locate any lines in the area, but acknowledged it served as a good reminder to do that every time you're digging.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family