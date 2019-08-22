Redmond natural gas line hit; business briefly evacuated

REDMOND, Ore. - A contractor digging a post hole to replace a damaged gate hit a natural gas service line for a northeast Redmond auto body shop Thursday morning, prompting an evacuation of the business and brief road closure until repair crews could halt the leak, officials said.

Redmond Fire and Rescue was called to Premier Auto Body & Paint on Northeast Fifth Street at 10:25 a.m.

Cascade Natural Gas spokesman Mark Hanson said the contractor hit a commercial service line, causing the gas to escape for just over a half hour. The line was shut down shortly after 11 a.m. He said it likely would take a couple more hours to repair and restore gas service to the business.

"The auto body evacuated, but they were back in as soon as the gas was shut down," Hanson said.

Redmond Fire Battalion Chief Jon Wood said the gas leak prompted a brief closure of Jackpine Court until the gas line was sealed.

"We were lucky, in that they were able to dig it up in an area of lawn just off the street," Wood said. "Most of those, we have to shut the road." He also noted a lack of wind meant the gas fumes were "going straight up," limiting the impact to nearby roads and businesses.

Premier Auto Body owner Lisa Lindqust said they were having a damaged gate replaced when the line was hit. She said she was unsure if the contractor had called 811 to locate any lines in the area, but acknowledged it served as a good reminder to do that every time you're digging.