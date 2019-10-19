News

Redmond memory care facility funds wreaths on vets' graves

REDMOND, Ore. - Country Side Living memory care in Redmond is donating funds to purchase 10 wreaths for local veterans' graves. 

Wreaths Across America is an organization that lays wreaths at the graves of fallen veterans. American Legion Post 44 Commander Larry Roshak is spearheading the effort for the Redmond Memorial Cemetery. The goal is to place a wreath on the  nearly 1,000 veteran graves in Redmond at Christmas time.

“We feel a strong desire to give back to our veteran community,” explained Kathy Dominguez, administrator at Country Side Living, “Wreaths Across America is a great way to do that, and to pay tribute to those veterans who have passed on.”

There is still a great need for individuals or sponsors to donate for National Wreaths Across America Day observances, planned for Dec. 14. Wreaths cost $15 and can be purchased at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

