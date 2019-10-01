News

Redmond man killed in crash on FS road west of Sisters

Happened Saturday evening off state Highway 242

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 10:24 AM PDT

SISTERS, Ore. - A 59-year-old Redmond man was killed Saturday evening when his SUV left a Forest Service road off state Highway 242 west of Sisters and crashed head-on into a tree, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

Deputies and a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to the reported injury crash on Forest Service Road 1810 off state Highway 242 near milepost 86, Lt. Mike Biondi said.

A caller reported driving up on a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed head-on into a tree. The driver, later identified as Ross Bedore, was alone in the driver’s seat and unresponsive, Biondi said.

The reporting party’s family member pulled Bedore from the Jeep, and the first deputy and Forest Service officer arrived within a minute and began performing CPR, the lieutenant said. 

Another driver who contacted NewsChannel 21 said he and the other driver removed the unconscious man from the Jeep shortly before law enforcement arrived.

Sisters Rural Fire District paramedics arrived about 10 minutes later and took over life-saving efforts. Bedore was taken to the Sisters fire station, where he was pronounced dead, Biondi said.

Investigating deputies determined Bedore was heading north on the 1810 Road when for unknown reasons, the Jeep left the gravel and dirt road and struck the tree.

Bedore had been wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, Biondi said. He added that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Bedore’s family was located and notified on Sunday.

