Redmond man accused of up-skirt photos of woman at Bend car wash

Police advise public there could be other victims

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 02:14 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 12:11 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A 35-year-old Redmond man was arrested Tuesday in Bend, accused of using a "selfie stick" to take up-skirt photos of a woman cleaning her car at a northeast Bend car wash, police said, advising the public there could be more victims. 

Records show he faced and was convicted of similar charges in Boise 11 years ago, while living in Burns.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, Bend police were dispatched to the Empire Car Wash on Empire Avenue on a report a man had used a selfie stick to take photos of an adult female, Lt. Juli McConkey said. 

The woman said she saw the man taking photos up her skirt as she cleaned her car. After she confronted the man, he fled before officers arrived.

Since then, officers have gathered information, including video surveillance, and identified the man as Jessie James Calkins, and the vehicle he was driving, an older-model white Ford Escape, McConkey said.

Bend police contacted Calkins during a traffic stop of the Ford Escape just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near a plumbing business on Sherman Road -- not far from the Empire Car Wash -- and arrested him, the lieutenant said. Search warrants were served on the SUV and at his home in Redmond.

Calkins was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on a charge of second-degree invasion of personal privacy, as well as an out-of-county probation violation warrant, for which he remains held without bail, jail records show.

The Deschutes County initial charging document filed before his arraignment Wednesday accuses Calkins of first-degree invasion of personal privacy, a Class C felony, and notes Calkins was previously convicted in Ada County, Idaho of video voyeurism, a similar charge to Oregon's invasion of personal privacy.

"Based on evidence that has been gathered during the investigation and with the service of the search warrant, the Bend Police believes there are more victims of Jesse Calkins, with the possibility of similar circumstances," McConkey wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Bend police through county dispatch at 541-693-6911.

"The Bend Police would like to remind citizens to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to the non-emergency line at 541-693-6911," McConkey added.

In April 2008, Calkins, then a 24-year-old Burns resident, was arrested at the Boise Town Square Mall, accused of using a small concealed camera to film under women's skirts. Police said when officers approached him, he tried to destroy the video camera's memory card.

Court records show Calkins was arrested in Marion County September 2016 on a second-degree charge of invasion of personal privacy, accused of videotaping a female "in a state of nudity ... in a place and circumstances where she had a reasonable expectation of personal privacy"

Calkins pleaded guilty in January 2017 and was sentenced to five years probation and other conditions, including sex offender treatment, random urinalysis, no frequenting of places where minors congregate and no contact with minors, except for his children.


