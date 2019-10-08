Redmond fourth-grade football player tackles stereotypes

Redmond fourth-grader tackles stereotype

REDMOND, Ore. - Known for breaking tackles, a fourth-grade football player in Redmond is also breaking stereotypes. Peyton Adams, a quarterback on the Mud Dogs, is the only female in a league of about 150 players.



"You know the rule, girls can't play football -- which I'm going to prove them wrong," Adams said during Monday's practice.



Four games into her first season, that's exactly what Peyton is doing.

She said her interest in football started at home.



"I usually like to play football outside in the yard, and I just got into having a really good arm,” Adams said.



Her father, Jared, noticed how competitive she was playing football at home. He said he was not surprised when she approached him about joining a tackle football team.



"I knew this was kind of coming, I guess, because she's been interested in doing the flag football thing in the past,” Jared said. “We just either have been too busy or didn't get her signed up in time. So, when she came to me it was like, 'Yeah, sure. Let's get you signed up!'"



Now, her father is also her head coach.

Peyton plays all over the field. She can stop you on defense and block you on offense, but her favorite position is quarterback.



"I just like to throw the long bombs down the field," Adams said.



In fact, Peyton recently threw her first career touchdown pass.



"It felt great. It was amazing,” she said.



Peyton’s play on the field has left some opposing coaches upset, not because she's a girl, but because she's a star.



"I mean, I've even had coaches come to me and say, ‘Hey, I wanted her on my team. How come you've got her on your team?’' Jared said. "That makes me feel good. That makes me proud, as a dad."



Peyton said being the only female on the field does not faze her.



"I don't even think about it. I just hit as hard as I can," she said.



For any other girls out there interested in playing tackle football, but not sure if it's worth it, Peyton has a message for you.



"I would say you should do it, because even though there are boys hitting you, you could still block them back, and get all your anger out at them. Because I tell you, it feels good!"