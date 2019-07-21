News

Redmond firefighters stop brush fire in canyon

At 1 1/2 acres, off NW Helmholtz Way

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 08:48 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:49 PM PDT

Small brush fire stopped in NW Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. - Redmond firefighters had an access challenge at first, but were able to hold a brush fire in a canyon off Northwest Helmholtz Way on Saturday morning to about 1 ½ acres, officials said.

Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the reported slow-moving fire in grass and brush in a canyon on the back of a property in the 2300 block of Helmholtz Way, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

“The canyon had limited access, so reaching the fire was initially difficult,” Hawkins said in a news release. “One engine (crew) was able to attack the fire from above and slow its forward progress while we made access into the canyon.”

After mop-up, the battalion chief said the fire will be frequently checked over the next 24 hours, to make sure it’s out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hawkins added.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center sent two engines initially to assist, but Redmond firefighters were able to cancel their call-out before they arrived.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20

News
All things bacon
TRF_Mr_Hyde/Wikimedia Commons

All things bacon

News
On this day: July 19
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

On this day: July 19

Health
7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

News
On this day: July 18
Haljackey via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 18

News
World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

News
On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

News
On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

News
Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

News
Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

News
On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

News
On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

News
On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

News
On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

News
On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

News
10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

News
Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

Seven arrested in SW Redmond drug raid

News
On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

News
Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

Health
14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

News
On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10