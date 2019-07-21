Redmond firefighters stop brush fire in canyon

Small brush fire stopped in NW Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. - Redmond firefighters had an access challenge at first, but were able to hold a brush fire in a canyon off Northwest Helmholtz Way on Saturday morning to about 1 ½ acres, officials said.

Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the reported slow-moving fire in grass and brush in a canyon on the back of a property in the 2300 block of Helmholtz Way, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

“The canyon had limited access, so reaching the fire was initially difficult,” Hawkins said in a news release. “One engine (crew) was able to attack the fire from above and slow its forward progress while we made access into the canyon.”

After mop-up, the battalion chief said the fire will be frequently checked over the next 24 hours, to make sure it’s out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hawkins added.

The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center sent two engines initially to assist, but Redmond firefighters were able to cancel their call-out before they arrived.