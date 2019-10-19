Redmond FD: Smoking materials likely caused fatal fire

A man's body was found in a burning southwest Redmond duplex Thursday, Oct. 10 (Photo: Redmond Fire & Rescue)

REDMOND, Ore. - A recent fire at a southeast Redmond duplex in which a 60-year-old resident's body was found most likely was caused by improper use of smoking materials, investigators said Saturday.

Deputy Fire Marshal Clara Cutler released the "most probable cause" investigators found for the Oct. 10 fire, during which firefighters found the body of Edward Walworth.

Butler had no further details to provide about the investigation of the blaze in the 1500 block of Southwest Metolius Avenue. Police also have not released any further information, such as the cause of death.

A family member told NewsChannel 21 at the fire scene a few days later that Walworth had been having health problems, including being an oxygen support. He had lived with a woman and two children who were unhurt in the fire.