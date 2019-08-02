News

Redmond family fights to get detained daughter home

Teen, boyfriend held for lack of passport stamp

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 08:43 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:43 PM PDT

Parents of teen detained in Malaysia...

REDMOND, Ore. - Described as adventurous and mature for her age by her parents, 18-year-old Samantha Henry spent months saving money for a humanitarian trip in Thailand. 

Samantha is the eldest of three girls born to Redmond residents Aaron and Susan Henry. Aaron and Susan were initially hesitant to let Samantha, or "Sam" as those close to her call her, travel abroad. She had hopes of attending law school and received a scholarship to Willamette University.

"You try to arm your kids with all the tools to be successful, right?" Aaron Henry said Thursday. "You don't want to hold them back, especially when they're 18. This (trip) is something she always wanted to do."

Samantha planned the entire trip herself. Her family called her trip to Thailand "Sam Takes On the World." 

"She wrote out her itinerary, every little thing, like the hostels she might be staying at," Aaron Henry said. "That is a good thing, because we knew where to start looking."

Samantha traveled to Thailand with her boyfriend, Bend resident Will Lucas. Her parents said Samantha actively posted photos and status updates on her social media accounts and was always in touch with them.

The young couple was supposed to be on their way home Monday from Kuala Lumpur, but the Henrys received word they never boarded their flight.

That's when Aaron said they started fearing the worst.

"She wanted to travel, she wanted to see the world, she wanted to experience other cultures," Susan Henry said. "She's always had an adventurous spirit. I don't think she won't travel again."

Over two frantic days, Aaron and Susan contacted Redmond police, All Nippon Airways, the U.S. Embassy in Malaysia, the FBI and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, searching for help in getting answers as to why their daughter went missing and where she was.

Aaron said when he spoke with an immigration officer in Kuala Lumpur on the phone and asked him if he scanned Samantha's passport, the officer said "Yes." The Henrys learned the couple had been detained because their passports were not stamped prior to arriving in Malaysia.

They last heard from Samantha on Monday when she was allowed to use Will's cellphone. 

The Henrys said Samantha broke down in tears at the sound of her father's voice. She said the detention cells are separated by gender and, being the only female detained, she stays alone. Will is detained with nine other men. There's feces and urine on the cement floor, and the detainees are only fed fish and rice. 

Now, Aaron Henry says there's a possibility the couple would have to stay detained for another two weeks, until they stand in front of a magistrate who will decide whether or not to deport them.

For now, it's another waiting game. They said they expect to hear back from their attorney by Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Celebrities & their charities
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Celebrities & their charities

News
On this day: August 2
David McNew/Getty Images

On this day: August 2

News
Most gay-friendly U.S. cities
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most gay-friendly U.S. cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - August 2019

Politics
Democratic debates in Detroit
Getty Images

Democratic debates in Detroit

News
On this day: August 1
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: August 1

News
12 most common tax scams
FreeImages.com/Matt Aiello

12 most common tax scams

National & World
Strange TSA finds
TSA via CNN

Strange TSA finds

News
On this day: July 31
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

On this day: July 31

News
Best, worst places to raise a family
Copyright 2019 CNN

Best, worst places to raise a family

Economy
7 of the biggest hacks in history
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 of the biggest hacks in history

News
America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

America's 25 most bike-friendly cities

News
On this day: July 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: July 30

National & World
Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting
hashtagsuki/Instagram via CNN

Photos before and after Garlic Festival shooting

News
20 cars that get the most tickets
iStock/(slobo)

20 cars that get the most tickets

News
On this day: July 29
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 29

News
On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

News
On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

News
On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

News
Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

News
On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25