Redmond councilors OK hemp processing

Code change to allow processing in industrial area

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 11:41 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 11:41 PM PDT

Redmond OKs hemp processing

REDMOND, Ore. - The city of Redmond will allow hemp to be processed in the city's industrial area.

Tuesday night, the City Council approved a code change to allow for processing of hemp.

The city will allow businesses to process hemp in its industrial zoned area. It's an area to the east of Highway 97 that is designated for heavy industrial uses that could have potential impacts such as odor or traffic.

Deputy City Manager John Roberts said Redmond wants to be business-friendly and allow for more types of businesses to come in and thrive in the city.

"Currently, hemp will be the state's largest cash crop this year, and so there is quite the demand for processing, as the industry starts to evolve," Roberts said. "And again, our council wanted a better understanding of the status of hemp at the federal and state level, and we think these updates to our code will align with what is intended to be legal."

Tuesday night's code change did include a line about odor from hemp processing, saying "Odors from industrial hemp processing shall not be detectable at the property line."

NewsChannel 21 spoke with some Redmond residents Tuesday about hemp, and many said their main concern was the odor of the hemp as it is processed.

With that being said, a majority were supportive of allowing hemp processing in the city. Many said they see it as a great way to bring more business opportunities and jobs to town.

"But as far as having clothing, rope, imports, exports, I think it's very good product. It's like cotton," one resident said.

In 30 days, the code change takes effect and hemp will be allowed to be processed in Redmond's industrial zone. Hemp processors must obtain a business license from the city, much like any other business.

