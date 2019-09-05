Redmond City Hall closed Thursday AM for active threat training



WHAT: Redmond Police Department Active Threat Training at Redmond City Hall

DATE: , 2019

TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

Redmond City Hall will be closed beginning at 8:00 a.m. for RPD led training scenarios.

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Various emergency service vehicles will arrival at City Hall in response to the RPD led training event. Staff will evacuate the building multiple times.

PLACE: Redmond City Hall

411 SW 9th St

Redmond, Oregon

BACKGROUND:

This is a TRAINING EVENT, and by no means a real threat. The training will consist of multiple evacuation scenarios, each designed to prepare city staff and the Redmond Police force for the very best outcome if faced with an active threat at City Hall.