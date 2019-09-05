Redmond City Hall closed Thursday AM for active threat training
WHAT: Redmond Police Department Active Threat Training at Redmond City Hall
DATE: Thursday, September 5, 2019
TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
AGENDA:
Redmond City Hall will be closed beginning at 8:00 a.m. for RPD led training scenarios.
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Various emergency service vehicles will arrival at City Hall in response to the RPD led training event. Staff will evacuate the building multiple times.
PLACE: Redmond City Hall
411 SW 9th St
Redmond, Oregon
BACKGROUND:
This is a TRAINING EVENT, and by no means a real threat. The training will consist of multiple evacuation scenarios, each designed to prepare city staff and the Redmond Police force for the very best outcome if faced with an active threat at City Hall.