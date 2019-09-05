News

Redmond City Hall closed Thursday AM for active threat training

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 07:29 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 07:29 PM PDT


WHAT: Redmond Police Department Active Threat Training at Redmond City Hall

 

DATE:    Thursday, September 5, 2019

 

TIME:    8:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

 

AGENDA:

Redmond City Hall will be closed beginning at 8:00 a.m. for RPD led training scenarios.

 

9:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Various emergency service vehicles will arrival at City Hall in response to the RPD led training event.  Staff will evacuate the building multiple times.

 

PLACE:  Redmond City Hall

                411 SW 9th St

                Redmond, Oregon

 

BACKGROUND:

This is a TRAINING EVENT, and by no means a real threat.  The training will consist of multiple evacuation scenarios, each designed to prepare city staff and the Redmond Police force for the very best outcome if faced with an active threat at City Hall.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


