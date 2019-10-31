News

Redmond candlelight vigil honors Maliyha

Remembering her spirit, gone far too soon

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 11:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:54 PM PDT

Redmond candlelight vigil held in memory of Maliyha

REDMOND, Ore. - The Redmond community came together on a cold Wednesday evening to light candles and remember the bright "little light" of one of its youngest residents, gone far too soon.

Maliyha Hope Garcia was just 5 years old when she passed away.

Her adoptive parents were convicted earlier this month of her murder after starving her to death.

The gathering at Centennial Park in Redmond was to honor Maliyha's memory, and bring awareness to child abuse.

"I remember her little spirit more than anything. She was such a little light," said Emily Groves, who was the day care provider for Maliyha when she was very young, until she was about 4.

Groves, who calls Maliyha "Mally," says she was a young girl full of love, who enjoyed reading and doing art projects.

She says she wants to make sure Maliyha's memory's never forgotten.

"People need to know who she was It's not about what happened to her, it's who she was that needs to be remembered. And the precious little girl that she was and the impact that she had on our lives," Groves said. "I will never be able to forget or thank her enough. It's been a great loss. She was a great child."​​​​​​

The community was able to come together to honor Maliyha, by telling stories about her and honoring her memory.

Groves says she hopes by remembering Maliyha, the community can make a difference and shed light on child abuse.

"And if we can just save one more child, one more person in that kind of situation, then Mally's life won't be for nothing, it will be remembered," Groves said. 

Groves accepted donations of stuffed animals and books to give to the Redmond fire and police Departments and the KIDS Center in Maliyha's name.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates