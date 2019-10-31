Redmond candlelight vigil honors Maliyha

Redmond candlelight vigil held in memory of Maliyha

REDMOND, Ore. - The Redmond community came together on a cold Wednesday evening to light candles and remember the bright "little light" of one of its youngest residents, gone far too soon.

Maliyha Hope Garcia was just 5 years old when she passed away.

Her adoptive parents were convicted earlier this month of her murder after starving her to death.

The gathering at Centennial Park in Redmond was to honor Maliyha's memory, and bring awareness to child abuse.

"I remember her little spirit more than anything. She was such a little light," said Emily Groves, who was the day care provider for Maliyha when she was very young, until she was about 4.

Groves, who calls Maliyha "Mally," says she was a young girl full of love, who enjoyed reading and doing art projects.

She says she wants to make sure Maliyha's memory's never forgotten.

"People need to know who she was It's not about what happened to her, it's who she was that needs to be remembered. And the precious little girl that she was and the impact that she had on our lives," Groves said. "I will never be able to forget or thank her enough. It's been a great loss. She was a great child."​​​​​​

The community was able to come together to honor Maliyha, by telling stories about her and honoring her memory.

Groves says she hopes by remembering Maliyha, the community can make a difference and shed light on child abuse.

"And if we can just save one more child, one more person in that kind of situation, then Mally's life won't be for nothing, it will be remembered," Groves said.

Groves accepted donations of stuffed animals and books to give to the Redmond fire and police Departments and the KIDS Center in Maliyha's name.