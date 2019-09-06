News

Redmond-area man arrested on child porn charges

Coquille person of interest's home also raided

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:43 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - A 43-year-old Redmond-area man has been arrested on nearly 20 charges of viewing and distributing child pornography, and a second raid was conducted at a home on the Oregon coast of a person of interest in the case, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation last spring after receiving a tip from the multi-agency Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding Joshua Shipman possibly possessing and distributing pornography, Sgt. William Bailey said.

On Aug 28, detectives contacted Shipman while they raided his home in the 1400 block of Highland View Loop, west of Redmond. Bailey said detectives found evidence of Shipman viewing and distributing child pornography.

Shipman was arrested and booked into the county jail on seven first-degree counts and 12 second-degree counts of encouraging child sex abuse. He remained held Thursday on more than $200,000 bail.

Detectives also found evidence that led to a second search warrant, for a home on Ramblewood Drive in Coquille, on the southern Oregon coast. Detectives assisted by Coos County sheriff’s deputies raided a 32-year-old Coquille woman’s home as a person of interest in the case.

The investigation continues, Bailey said, and more arrests are possible.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a national network of 6 coordinated task forces representing more than 4,500 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and district attorneys’ offices.

Court records show Shipman is scheduled for arraignment Friday and a plea hearing is set for Sept. 26. They also show Shipman pleaded guilty.

