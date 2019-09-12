News

Recovered fish coming off endangered species list

Sep 12, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a diminutive fish species native to only one spring in Eastern Oregon is set to be removed from the federal list of endangered species.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Foskett speckled dace's recovery is one of several fish species that have seen comebacks in recent years. It was proposed for removal last year.

The Foskett speckled dace was first listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1985 after biologists realized that it only existed in one location at a remote spring and was extremely vulnerable to habitat loss.

The Bureau of Land Management purchased over 150 acres surrounding the spring east of the town of Lakeview. Federal officials worked to protect the population at Foskett Spring and introduced the fish at a second location.

Earlier this year, officials announced that another endangered fish in Oregon, the Borax Lake chub, had also made a resounding recovery.

