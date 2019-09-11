Recent rain extends Santiam Pass paving through Fridays

Paving is underway during overnight hours on U.S. Highway 20 near Santiam Pass (Photo: ODOT TripCheck)

SISTERS, Ore. - Rainy weather the past couple of weeks is causing the overnight paving project on U.S.Highway 20 over the Santiam Pass to extend weekday evening work through Fridays, beginning this week, ODOT said Wednesday.

Paving could occur each Friday evening in September starting at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The project covers almost 14 miles from Santiam Junction (U.S. 20/OR 22) in Linn County (milepost 74.5) to Jack Lake Road in Jefferson County (milepost 88.2).

Construction continues Sunday through Thursday nights, from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m., with two-way traffic controlled with flaggers and a pilot car. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays. ODOT said the project will be completed by Oct. 31.

The project includes grinding and inlay of pavement with 2 inches of asphalt; new guardrail terminals; replacement of damaged signs; center and shoulder rumble strips; new deck joints and concrete overlay for the Lake Creek Bridge; and permanent striping.

Travelers are reminded that all work is weather dependent because paving requires dry and warm conditions. There may be some nights when construction isn't happening. Travelers should stay alert, watch for signs and drive cautiously through construction zones.

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.