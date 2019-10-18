News

RDM to host 'Sky's the Limit' program Saturday for families

Families that have member with autism, disability

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

REDMOND, Ore. - On Saturday at 10 a.m., Redmond Municipal Airport will partner with the Autism Society of Oregon and Alaska Airlines to host the "Sky's the Limit!" Program for families that have a member with autism or other intellectual or developmental disability.

The "Sky's the Limit!" experience is a useful tool for families that are concerned about the ability of their family member to travel. "Sky's the Limit" provides these families the opportunity to have a low-pressure travel "trial run." Participants check in at the airport ticket counter, receive a boarding pass, go through the TSA security screening process, and board an Alaska Airlines airplane, with a real flight crew that will taxi on the RDM runway.

Travel can provoke anxiety in anyone. But for those with autism and their loved ones, the journey can be particularly daunting. Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in Oregon – and the world. The "Sky's the Limit" program also provides airport, airline, Transportation Security Administration professionals and other airport personnel the opportunity to observe, interact and deliver their services in a structured, learning environment.

"Sky's the Limit!" is open to all ages, but due to aircraft capacity, participation is strictly limited. Participants must sign up and provide passenger information in advance. Priority will be given to families with planned air travel and to new participants. All TSA and airline rules and regulations apply.

Please contact The Autism Society of Oregon directly for an intake form at (503) 636-1676 or by email at Events@AutismSocietyOregon.org For more information visit www.autismsocietyoregon.org.

