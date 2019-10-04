News

Raid fails to find suspect in shooting of Madras woman

Two others are arrested in raid on SE Madras home

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 01:47 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:47 PM PDT

MADRAS, Ore. - A SWAT team raid on a southeast Madras home Friday morning failed to find a suspect in the shooting of a Madras woman earlier this week, but two other men were arrested on other charges, police said.

Police responded about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a gunshot victim at the St. Charles Madras Emergency Room, Detective Sgt. Steve Webb said.

The victim, a 28-year-old Madras woman, has since been released from the hospital, Webb said.

As the investigation continued, detectives determined the incident resulted from domestic violence. Webb said police are seeking Troy Joseph Minson Jr., 31, as a suspect in the shooting.

Police requested a search warrant for a home Minson is associated with, in the 800 block of Southeast Kierra Place, Webb said.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served the warrant shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. Troy Minson was not located, but two others related to him were taken into custody, Webb said.

Trever Rene Billingsley, 28, was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant. Gregory Minson, 30, did not come out of the home when ordered by CERT and was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Both men were booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for first-degree assault as police actively seek Troy Minson, Webb said. He is described as 5-foot-7 and about 170 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information related to the assault or Minson's whereabouts is urged to contact police through Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201 or Madras police at 541-475-2424. If you see Minson, you're asked to contact 911.

In December 2016, Troy Minson Jr. was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a gun, 16 months after his arrest at a Springfield deli. He had prior felony convictions for burglary, methamphetamine delivery and eluding police, federal prosecutors said at the time.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22