Raid fails to find suspect in shooting of Madras woman

Troy Minson Jr., Trever Billingsley , Gregory Minson (Photos: Madras Police Dept./Jefferson County Jail)

Troy Minson Jr., Trever Billingsley , Gregory Minson (Photos: Madras Police Dept./Jefferson County Jail)

MADRAS, Ore. - A SWAT team raid on a southeast Madras home Friday morning failed to find a suspect in the shooting of a Madras woman earlier this week, but two other men were arrested on other charges, police said.

Police responded about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a gunshot victim at the St. Charles Madras Emergency Room, Detective Sgt. Steve Webb said.

The victim, a 28-year-old Madras woman, has since been released from the hospital, Webb said.

As the investigation continued, detectives determined the incident resulted from domestic violence. Webb said police are seeking Troy Joseph Minson Jr., 31, as a suspect in the shooting.

Police requested a search warrant for a home Minson is associated with, in the 800 block of Southeast Kierra Place, Webb said.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team served the warrant shortly after 8 a.m. Friday. Troy Minson was not located, but two others related to him were taken into custody, Webb said.

Trever Rene Billingsley, 28, was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant. Gregory Minson, 30, did not come out of the home when ordered by CERT and was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Both men were booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for first-degree assault as police actively seek Troy Minson, Webb said. He is described as 5-foot-7 and about 170 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information related to the assault or Minson's whereabouts is urged to contact police through Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201 or Madras police at 541-475-2424. If you see Minson, you're asked to contact 911.

In December 2016, Troy Minson Jr. was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a gun, 16 months after his arrest at a Springfield deli. He had prior felony convictions for burglary, methamphetamine delivery and eluding police, federal prosecutors said at the time.