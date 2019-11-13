News

Public picks new DCSO bloodhound's name: Copper

Thousands weighed in on choices for K-9

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 11:49 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:49 PM PST

BEND, Ore. - With thousands of suggestions and online votes, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has gone with the public's favored name for its new K-9 bloodhound: Copper.

The sheriff's office announced its new 15-week-old donated bloodhound earlier this month and requested name suggestions. Among the thousands, it put the 20 top names on its Facebook page and encouraged the public to weigh in yet again.

"Many that suggested the name Copper referenced the movie 'Fox and the Hound' as inspiring their name selection," Sgt. William Bailey wrote in an update on Tuesday.

"Other community members recommended this name based on the color of his fur," he said. "Additionally, the name could also refer the slang term 'Cop' being short for Copper, which is said to originate from the copper buttons that officers once wore on their uniforms."

"We would like to thank everyone that helped us with the naming process," Bailey said. "It is very apparent to us that our community loves our newest K-9 and everyone is looking forward to his many years of service to the citizens and visitors of Deschutes County."

K-9 Copper and his partner, Deputy Donny Patterson, will be in California this week, where they will begin their training together, the sergeant said.

