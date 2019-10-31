News

Public meeting set on Pilot Butte draft master plan

Comment period closes Dec. 14

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 09:00 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 09:00 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will share with the public the latest draft updates to the Master Plan for Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Bend Park and Recreation District Office, 799 Southwest Columbia St., Bend.

During the meeting OPRD park planners will present an overview of the master plan update process and their draft recommendations for updating the Pilot Butte Master Plan. There will be an opportunity for public comment as well.

Interested Oregonians that can’t attend the meeting still have two ways to comment on the draft updates: via pilotbuttemasterplan.com or by contacting Rachel Hill, OPRD park planner, at rachel.hill@oregon.gov.

The public comment period closes Dec. 14.

This is the final round of draft updates. OPRD will collect public comments, make any necessary amendments, then present the final draft plan to the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission for approval.

A park master plan guides the development and use of park facilities. It also provides guidelines for the protection and management of important natural, cultural and scenic resources within the park. Master plans follow a 20-year update cycle; the Pilot Butte Master Plan was last updated in 1995.

Learn more about the park’s Master Plan at pilotbuttemasterplan.com. More info about Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint is on oregonstateparks.org.

Individuals who require special accommodations to attend the Nov. 14 meeting should contact Rachel Hill at least three days in advance: 503-947-8616 or Rachel.Hill@oregon.gov.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates