News

Public invited to try new Juniper Fitness spin bikes

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:21 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:21 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - With cycling as a growing go-to activity of choice for many Bend residents, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center is upgrading its cycle studio with a new fleet of spin bikes. Beginning Saturday, 24 Precor Spinner Chrono Power Bikes will be ready for use at the public indoor recreation center.

Community members are invited to an Informational Open House on Monday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees at either session will receive an introduction to the bikes, opportunity to try them out and have any questions answered.

Patrons can also join bike fit and introductory sessions 10 minutes prior to each indoor cycling class, Saturday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 2 to become familiar with the new equipment. See the cycling schedule for details.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center also regularly offers a Spin 101 class or a personalized indoor spin session. Contact Alli Jorgensen, Fitness Lead at alli@bendparksandrec.org or Monica McClain-Smith, Fitness Coordinator at monica@bendparksandrec.org or call (541) 389-7665.

The cycling equipment upgrade is part of a larger effort to enhance the health and wellness experience at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center. Recent improvements include mechanical and air handling system upgrades that reduce gas and electricity use, improved lighting, and expanded fitness class offerings. On the exterior, accessible parking and entry to the building was improved last fall.

Beginning this fall or winter, a project will replace the Juniper Park restroom, build additional parking on the south side and add a new playground. See more information about the project for details.

