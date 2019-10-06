Proud Boys member involved in Portland fights arrested

News

Posted: Oct 06, 2019 02:25 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:25 AM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A right-wing extremist who rose to prominence for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges has been arrested.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the U.S. Marshals Service detained 23-year-old Tusitala "Tiny" Toese at the Portland International Airport around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

That's according to Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

Toese was later booked into the Multnomah County jail on a pair of outstanding warrants.

Toese, who is 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) and 265 pounds (120 kilograms), gained notoriety as a member of the right-wing groups Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys who fought left-wing activists and others during demonstrations in Portland.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Weisberg said.

