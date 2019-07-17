Produce, flowers can be entered at Deschutes Co. Fair

REDMOND, Ore. - If you haven’t registered any of your vegetables or flowers for the Deschutes County Fair, there’s still time to register and deliver them in person on Tuesday, July 30.

Although the Deschutes County Fair Association encourages early entries of most exhibits, the land products and floral departments do not require pre-registration.

That means if the broccoli, zucchini or chrysanthemums in your garden seem just right on Tuesday, July 30, they can still be entered that day between noon and 5:30 p.m.

For a list or categories and exhibit criteria, consult Departments I and J in the Premium Book, which is available at the OSU Extension Service Office, local libraries, chambers of commerce, other locations and online at www.expo.deschutes.org.

All vegetables must be in a state suitable for marketing and in good condition. Uniformity of the specimens is another important criterion of judging. Exhibitors are encouraged to obtain a copy of “Selecting and Preparing Vegetables for Exhibit” from the Extension Service.

The deadline for entering online was July 21.

Premiums for exhibits are $5 for first place, $4 for second, and $3 for third place.