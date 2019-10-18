News

Prineville tavern wins back OLCC license, reopens soon

Horseshoe Tavern's new owners busy sprucing it up

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 05:18 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 05:18 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The new owners of a longtime staple of downtown Prineville, the Horseshoe Tavern, won back its state liquor license Thursday and hope to reopen on Nov. 1, after renovations are complete.

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission approved the new license for the North Main Street bar, with a dozen restrictions. 

The agency first took away the liquor license in January from previous owners, citing 50 violations, more than half involving violence.

Cody Suing and Chris Powell, the owner and manager of Sons of Beer, another Prineville bar, took ownership of the Horseshoe in March.

The OLCC issued a 90-day authority to operate, but more violations occurred in the first few weeks under new management. The new owners said they acted to correct all issues, but the authority to operated was lifted in May, leading to a closure.

A visit to the tavern's Facebook page on Thursday showed the painting and other upgrades that have been under way. They're now looking for cooks and bartenders.

 "We're pushing forward, as hard as we can, to get open as soon as we can," Suing said Thursday. They are still working on the paperwork, and "need to get that paper on the wall."

It'll be a brighter, cleaner place, after plenty of painting, scrubbing and other work, during a tough year of issues.

"You've just got to roll with the punches," Suing said.

