Prineville Reservoir Resort permanently closed

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Prineville Reservoir Resort owners have mutually ended their concession contract, and resort owners have permanently closed the resort, the agency announced Friday.

The contract with Reclamation expires in September 2026; however, resort owners requested early termination for financial reasons. Also, the entire resort area, which is located on Reclamation lands, is closed to the public for all outdoor recreation activities. Prineville Reservoir Resort is located 19 miles south of Prineville.

"Supporting access to outdoor recreation and identifying opportunities to connect people to the outdoors are important to Reclamation, so we are exploring options to possibly reopen the facilities in the future," said Gregg Garnett, Reclamation's Bend Field Office manager.

The resort area comprises a small restaurant and convenience store, campground, five-room motel, boat ramp and boat docks. Many of the services the resort offered also are available nearby at the Prineville Reservoir State Park.

For more information about the resort closure, please contact the Bureau of Reclamation's Bend Field Office at (541) 389-6541.