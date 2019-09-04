News

Prineville PD pedestrian enforcement: 3 tickets, 17 warnings

More school zone traffic enforcement planned

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 10:32 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:33 AM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The Prineville Police Department on Wednesday reported the results of a pedestrian enforcement operation conducted Tuesday afternoon in the area of NE 3rd Street and Knowledge Street and NE 3rd Street and Dunham Street.

The goal was to increase awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk, and to be aware of increased school related pedestrian traffic going into the 2019-2020 school year.

The police department made 20 traffic stops, resulting in 17 warnings and three citations, two of which were for crosswalk violations.

The Prineville Police Department is committed to the safety of its citizens and will be conducting dedicated school zone traffic enforcement throughout the upcoming school year at regular intervals according to daily school schedules.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely, especially in school zones when children are present. This enforcement operation was made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact.

