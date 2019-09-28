News

Prineville pedestrian enforcement: 20 warnings, 8 tickets

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 07:51 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:51 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The Prineville Police Department conducted a Pedestrian Enforcement Operation on Thursday, Sept. 26 in the area of NE 3rd Street and Dunham Street. The goal was to increase awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk, and to be aware of increased pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.

The police department made 25 traffic stops resulting in 20 warnings for various violations and eight citations, six of which were for crosswalk violations and two were for cell phone use.

The Prineville Police Department is committed to the safety of its citizens and continually conducts targeted traffic enforcement throughout the city and at regular intervals according to daily school schedules.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely, especially in downtown areas and various school zones within the city.

This enforcement operation was made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact.

