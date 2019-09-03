Prineville PD to conduct pedestrian enforcement
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - The Prineville Police Department will be conducting a pedestrian enforcement operation Tuesday afternoon in the area of NE Third Street in select school zones and school traffic areas.
The goal of the noon-to-4 p.m. effort is to increase awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk and to be aware of increased school pedestrian related traffic as we transition into the 2019-2020 school year.
The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely. This enforcement operation is made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact.
