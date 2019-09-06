Prineville PD resolve barricaded mental health patient

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A patient at a private mental health care residential facility in Prineville made "deadly threats" to police in several 911 calls Friday, prompting a major police call-out, but the situation ended quietly, and he had no access to weapons, police said.

Prineville police, Crook County sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the reportedly barricaded mental health patient at a facility in the area of East First Street and Southeast Court Street, Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel said.

They responded to the calls to 911 in which a 58-year-old male patient made deadly threats against law enforcement, O'Daniel said.

The area was secured, he said, and the man was taken into protective custody without incident shortly before noon. He was then taken to Lutheran Family Services for a mental health evaluation, the sergeant said.