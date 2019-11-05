News

Prineville PD: No signs of foul play in homeless man's death

Body was found Friday in Ochoco Creek

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 10:00 AM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:00 AM PST

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Prineville police on Tuesday released the name and details regarding a homeless man whose body was found in Ochoco Creek last Friday evening, saying there were no signs of foul play.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m. Friday to the report of a man face-down under a bridge in the creek near St. Charles Way, Sgt. Shane Wilson said in a news release. He noted that the location is "one of the areas visited by the local homeless community."

Officers removed the man, later identified as Brian Lee Colbert, 64, of Prineville, from the creek and determined he was beyond life-saving efforts, Wilson said.

An initial police investigation found no evidence of robbery, as Colbert was in possession of $90, nor evidence of foul play or signs of a struggle, the police sergeant said.

A deputy medical examiner and a representative of the Crook County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene as the death investigation was conducted.

"Brian was part of our homeless community and had a history with mental illness, drugs and alcohol," Wilson wrote. "PPD officers have, on more than one occasion, had to pull Brian from the water during times of suspected drug use."

An autopsy was conducted Monday at the State Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, but Seymour said the evidence so far supports the initial police findings. He said the case will remain open until lab results are returned and a final report completed.

Wilson also apologized to the public for the delay in providing details, saying police had difficulty locating family to notify.

"Our condolences go out to the Colbert family and those that knew him," Wilson said.  

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Prineville Police Detective Kathryn Bottoms at 541-417-4168.

Police also thanked the Crook County Sheriff's Office, Crook County Fire and Rescue, and the DA's office for their assistance in the investigation.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25