Prineville nonprofit uses equine-assisted therapy to heal

New Prineville nonprofit uses horse-assisted therapy

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A new nonprofit in Prineville aims to provide a safe place for people who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, trauma, bullying, depression, addiction, and physical and emotional abuse.

The organization, called H.O.R.S.E.S On The Ranch, is an equine-assisted therapy program. However, unlike most programs of its kind, its approach to helping people heal goes far beyond riding horses.

H.O.R.S.E.S. is an acronym for Heal, Overcome, Reconnect, Strength, Educate and Support. The program wants its clients to develop a deep connection with the horses and communicate with compassion, forgiveness and trust.

H.O.R.S.E.S. On the Ranch is one of only a few ground-based equine-assisted therapy programs in Central Oregon. The program serves all ages, including women in recovery, veterans and people struggling with addiction.

One of the program's mental health therapists, Robyn Loxley, is a veteran herself. She joined the U.S. Army Reserve shortly after 9/11 and, after 10 years of service, moved to Prineville.

"Prineville is exceptionally veteran-friendly," Loxley said Sunday. "As a veteran myself, hoping to work with veterans, this is a project that's very close to my heart."

Loxley says Prineville's open fields and tight-knit community remind her of the areas where she served in Afghanistan.

"It's local folks helping local folks," Loxley said.

Darcy Bedortha, the founder and president of the organization, is a school teacher and a longtime social justice and youth advocate.

"My heart is drawn toward young people that struggle," Bedortha said. "Right now, not just locally but nationally, we have a crisis with addictions and substance abuse problems, and depression and anxiety. That's where my heart is."

Bedortha said horses have a way of understanding people and sensing their true emotions. This, she said, is what leads them onto the path of healing.

"Horses provide instant, concrete feedback as to what's going on," Loxley said. "Sometimes, they can mirror (our emotions), and it's non-judgmental."

H.O.R.S.E.S. On the Ranch has an upcoming fundraiser at Wine Down Ranch in Prineville on Saturday, Sept. 28. It's free to the public and includes live music, local jewelry and leatherwork vendors, and more resources for people seeking help.

More information can be found on the organization's website.