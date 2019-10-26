Prineville motorcyclist killed in SW Redmond crash

One person was killed in late Friday afternoon crash at SE Veterans Way and First Street in Redmond, police say (Photo: Ben Steen/KTVZ)

REDMOND, Ore. - Redmond police on Saturday identified a Prineville motorcyclist who suffered fatal injuries Friday afternoon in a collision with a minivan at a southwest Redmond intersection.

Police and Redmond Fire & Rescue personnel responded around 3:30 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Southwest Veterans Way and South First Street, Lt. Eric Beckwith said.

Motorcycle operator Chad Welsh, 45, reportedly lost consciousness immediately after the crash but was responsive when medics arrived, Beckwith said.

Welsh was taken to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, he said, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and "no determination of fault has been determined at this time," Beckwith said.

Early information indicates Welsh was riding eastbound on Veterans Way and collided with a left-turning minivan emerging from First Street, the lieutenant said.

A third vehicle indirectly involved in the crash was heading east on Veterans Way just in front of the motorcycle before turning right onto First Street.

Beckwith said all the drivers remained on the scene and were cooperating in the investigation. No one else was injured in the crash, he added.

Officers were on the scene for several hours, Beckwith said, and the results of their investigation "may take several weeks to conclude."

Witnesses to the crash who have not already talked with police are encouraged to contact Redmond police by calling Deschutes County dispatch at 541-693-6911.