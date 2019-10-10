Prineville motorcyclist gives dog a ride, lands in jail

Prineville police say motorcyclist Dexter Martin was giving dog a ride and wouldn't stop for police, which led to his arrest and time in jail (Photos: Prineville Police Dept., Crook County Jail)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A Prineville man riding a motorcycle with a large dog sitting in front of him on the gas tank refused to pull over for a police officer Wednesday afternoon and later was arrested at his home, police said. The dog was unharmed.

Officer Daniel Pelayo tried to pull over the motorcycle operated by Dexter Martin, 38, shortly after 1 p.m near Combs Flat Road and Whistle Way for the Class D traffic violation, Capt. Larry Seymour said.

Martin drove into a neighborhood in the area of Clifton Drive. A one-minute pursuit reached about 35 to 45 mph before it was terminated for the safety of all involved, Seymour said.

Officers stayed in the area, trying to locate the motorcycle, and a citizen helped find Martin's bike, parked beside a home on Clifton Avenue.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home, as police believed Martin was inside.

At first, no one came to the door, but as the officer began applying for a search warrant, he was allowed inside and Martin was arrested without incident. The dog was unhurt and was allowed to stay at the home.

Seymour said Martin did not have a valid driver's license. He was taken to the Crook County Jail and charged with eluding in a vehicle, a felony, and on foot, which is a misdemeanor.

Seymour thanked citizens for their assistance, as well as the Crook County Sheriff's Office.