News

Prineville motorcyclist gives dog a ride, lands in jail

Police say he refused to stop, was found at home

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 03:54 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 03:54 PM PDT

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A Prineville man riding a motorcycle with a large dog sitting in front of him on the gas tank refused to pull over for a police officer Wednesday afternoon and later was arrested at his home, police said. The dog was unharmed.

Officer Daniel Pelayo tried to pull over the motorcycle operated by Dexter Martin, 38, shortly after 1 p.m near Combs Flat Road and Whistle Way for the Class D traffic violation, Capt. Larry Seymour said.

Martin drove into a neighborhood in the area of Clifton Drive. A one-minute pursuit reached about 35 to 45 mph before it was terminated for the safety of all involved, Seymour said.

Officers stayed in the area, trying to locate the motorcycle, and a citizen helped find Martin's bike, parked beside a home on Clifton Avenue. 

Officers set up a perimeter around the home, as police believed Martin was inside. 

At first, no one came to the door, but as the officer began applying for a search warrant, he was allowed inside and Martin was arrested without incident. The dog was unhurt and was allowed to stay at the home.

Seymour said Martin did not have a valid driver's license. He was taken to the Crook County Jail and charged with eluding in a vehicle, a felony, and on foot, which is a misdemeanor.

Seymour thanked citizens for their assistance, as well as the Crook County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 12
US Marshals Service via CNN

On this day: October 12

News
Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

Alleged kidnap, assault lead to charges against 5

National & World
2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

News
On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Family
Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Politics
Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

Health
9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Entertainment
Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

News
On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

News
9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

9 suspects arrested in Prineville raids

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

Pets
10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4