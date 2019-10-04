Prineville man injured in Powell Butte Hwy. crash

A Prineville man was taken to the hospital Thursday after his pickup left Powell Butte Highway, crashed into boulders (Photo: Crook County Sheriff's Office)

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. - A Prineville man was hospitalized Thursday after his pickup truck left the Powell Butte Highway and crashed into several boulders, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 6, Deputy Javier Sanchez said.

Deputies learned a GMC pickup driven by Harley Hunter, 61, was heading toward Prineville when he left the road and struck the boulders, Sanchez said.

The crash left the pickup's rear partially in the roadway and Hunter in pain, the deputy said. He was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he was listed in fair condition Thursday night, a house supervisor said.

Crash investigators found "no indicators of impairment," Sanchez said. The Crook County Road Department responded to clear the road of gravel and debris, and the pickup was towed from the scene.