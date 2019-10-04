News

Prineville man injured in Powell Butte Hwy. crash

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 11:02 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:02 PM PDT

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. - A Prineville man was hospitalized Thursday after his pickup truck left the Powell Butte Highway and crashed into several boulders, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 6, Deputy Javier Sanchez said.

Deputies learned a GMC pickup driven by Harley Hunter, 61, was heading toward Prineville when he left the road and struck the boulders, Sanchez said.

The crash left the pickup's rear partially in the roadway and Hunter in pain, the deputy said. He was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he was listed in fair condition Thursday night, a house supervisor said.

Crash investigators found "no indicators of impairment," Sanchez said. The Crook County Road Department responded to clear the road of gravel and debris, and the pickup was towed from the scene.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22