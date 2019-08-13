News

Prineville man gets 18 months for machine gun sale

Second Prineville man due for trial in October

A 33-year-old Prineville man was sentenced Tuesday in Eugene federal court to 18 months in prison and three years' supervised release for conspiracy to transfer and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

According to court documents, between May and June 2018, Michael James Friesen agreed to broker the sale of a Guide Lamp, Model M3A1, .45 ACP caliber machine gun for his co-defendant, John Widener Jordan, 38, also of Prineville, federal prosecutors said.

Between May 30 and June 5 of last year, Friesen discussed the sale price of the firearm with an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives posing as a potential purchaser. Friesen confirmed for the agent that he had seen the firearm function as a machine gun.

On June 6, 2018, Friesen met the undercover agent in a motel room in Prineville. Shortly thereafter, Jordan brought the firearm to the motel room and completed the transaction in exchange for $3,000 in cash. Jordan in turn paid Friesen for arranging the sale.        

On April 24 of this year, Friesen pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to transfer and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

 Jordan is awaiting a jury trial scheduled to begin on Oct.16.

The case was investigated by the ATF and is being prosecuted by Nathan J. Lichvarcik, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

It was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

