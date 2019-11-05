Prineville man convicted of attempted murder dies in prison

Terry Lee Allen, at the time of his 2013 Deschutes County arrest and recent Oregon Dept. of Corrections photo

Terry Lee Allen, at the time of his 2013 Deschutes County arrest and recent Oregon Dept. of Corrections photo

UMATILLA, Ore. - A 68-year-old Prineville man convicted of attempted murder after firing at least two gunshots during a domestic dispute at his daughter's Tumalo home in 2013 died Monday evening in hospice at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, the Oregon Department of Corrections reported Tuesday.

Terry Lee Allen entered state custody in June 2015, with an earliest release date of Nov. 30, 2022. Next of kin have been notified, the department said in a news release. As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police were notified of the death, the agency said.

Allen was pulled over and arrested in March 2013, just minutes after he fired at least the two shots during the dispute at his daughter's home on Pinehurst Road, one of which broke glass and wounded the woman, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said at the time.

Online court records show Allen was convicted in a June 2015 jury trial of attempted murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison, to be followed by three years post-prison supervision.