News

Prineville man convicted of attempted murder dies in prison

Fired 2 shots in 2013 at daughter's Tumalo home

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 10:49 AM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:49 AM PST

UMATILLA, Ore. - A 68-year-old Prineville man convicted of attempted murder after firing at least two gunshots during a domestic dispute at his daughter's Tumalo home in 2013 died Monday evening in hospice at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, the Oregon Department of Corrections reported Tuesday.

Terry Lee Allen entered state custody in June 2015, with an earliest release date of Nov. 30, 2022. Next of kin have been notified, the department said in a news release. As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police were notified of the death, the agency said.

Allen was pulled over and arrested in March 2013, just minutes after he fired at least the two shots during the dispute at his daughter's home on Pinehurst Road, one of which broke glass and wounded the woman, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said at the time.

Online court records show Allen was convicted in a June 2015 jury trial of attempted murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison, to be followed by three years post-prison supervision.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: November 6
Scott Olson/Getty Images

On this day: November 6

News
America's top travel destinations
FreeImages.com/chobi capeta

America's top travel destinations

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25