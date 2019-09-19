News

Prineville man accidentally shoots self in hand, leg

He thought gun was unloaded; bullet stops at wall

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 02:21 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 09:13 AM PDT

A 71-year-old Prineville man was taken to St. Charles Prineville with gunshot wounds Tuesday night after he pulled the trigger on a gun he thought was unloaded and shot himself in the hand and leg, police said.

Prineville police and Crook County sheriff’s deputies responded around 11 p.m. to the reported accidental gun discharge at a home on Southeast Garner Street, Officer James Young said.

The .45-caliber round went through the man’s left hand and left leg-thigh area, eventually stopping in a nearby wall in the home.

A responding sheriff’s deputy quickly rendered first aid, applying a tourniquet and bandage, Young said.

“The Prineville Police Department reminds citizens to treat every firearm as if they were loaded, at all times,” Young said in a news release.

