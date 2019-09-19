Prineville man accidentally shoots self in hand, leg

File photo

File photo

A 71-year-old Prineville man was taken to St. Charles Prineville with gunshot wounds Tuesday night after he pulled the trigger on a gun he thought was unloaded and shot himself in the hand and leg, police said.

Prineville police and Crook County sheriff’s deputies responded around 11 p.m. to the reported accidental gun discharge at a home on Southeast Garner Street, Officer James Young said.

The .45-caliber round went through the man’s left hand and left leg-thigh area, eventually stopping in a nearby wall in the home.

A responding sheriff’s deputy quickly rendered first aid, applying a tourniquet and bandage, Young said.

“The Prineville Police Department reminds citizens to treat every firearm as if they were loaded, at all times,” Young said in a news release.