Prineville kids, Bend Eagle Scout project helps bees thrive

A Bend Boy Scout working on his Eagle Scout project worked with the city of Prineville and Barnes Butte Elementary second-graders to install a ‘pollinator hotel’ for bees at the Barnes Butte Recreation Area (Photo: Crook County School District)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Pollinators around the world need help! Thanks to some Barnes Butte Elementary second-graders and an Eagle Scout, local bees – the most effective pollinator on earth – have a cozy place to nest at the Barnes Butte Recreational Area.

The pollinator hotel project began nearly two years ago, when BBE Instructional Assistant Kim Griffin read an article about these hotels and arranged for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church to grant funding for the project.

BBE Academic Coach Sarah Klann worked with the City of Prineville, Bend Eagle Scout Patrick Covlin and students in Kim Bartolotti’s BBE second-grade class to jump-start the project. Students gave their design proposals to Patrick, who then constructed the pollinator hotel and installed it last weekend.

“Bee” sure to visit the pollinator hotel next time you’re at Barnes Butte Recreational Area -- and say thanks to those who helped the bees of Prineville.