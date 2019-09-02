News

Prineville drivers charged in pair of rollover crashes

No serious injuries in either crash

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 01:04 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:04 PM PDT

Two Prineville residents escaped serious injury but face charges after a pair of unrelated rollover crashes in Crook County on Sunday, sheriff's deputies said.

The first occurred around 3:48 a.m., when deputies responded to a crash on the Powell Butte Highway near milepost 5, Sgt. Mitch Madden said.

Deputies learned a Chevy Suburban driven by Shawn Bates, 28, was heading east toward Prineville when he apparently fell asleep and the SUV left the road, flipping onto the driver's side in the southbound lane, Madden said.

Bates sustained cuts to his left arm due to the crash and was taken to St. Charles Prineville for a medical evaluation.

Based on contact with the driver and an investigation that found a blood-alcohol content of .09 (above the legal limit), Bates was arrested by citation in lieu of custody on a DUII charge, Madden said.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Active Towing and the Crook County Road Department.

The second crash was reported around 2:18 p.m. Sunday, when deputies were dispatched to a rollover crash on Mill Creek Road, east of Prineville. Madden said dispatchers were told a Ford pickup had crashed into a utility pole and landed upside-down in an embankment.

Deputies said the driver, Mitchell Wells, 18, managed to get out of the wreckage uninjured.

An investigation determined Wells was heading north on the road when he failed to negotiate a curve near milepost 2. Evidence indicated the truck went airborne, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its top.

Wells was cited on a charge of failure to drive within a lane. Madden said speed is considered to be a contributing factor, but alcohol is not.

Central Electric Cooperative crews responded to repair the damaged utility pole. The sheriff's office was assisted by Oregon State Police and Dave's Towing. Mill Creek Road was closed for about 20 minutes while the truck was removed from the embankment, Madden said.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers