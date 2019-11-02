Prineville death investigation underway
Police called to Combs Flat Road
PRINEVILLE, Ore. - A death investigation was underway Friday night in Prineville, police confirmed.
Police sgt. Shane Wilson said police were called to a location along Combs Flat Road shortly before 6 p.m.
Wilson said he could not reveal more details, pending family notification and further investigation. But he indicated that based on the information gathered so far, in the early stages of the investigation, there is not believed to be a threat to the community.
More information is expected to be released by Monday, he said.
