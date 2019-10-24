Prescription drug take-back event extends to vaping materials

St. Charles Bend teamed up with the Bend Police Department to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications. If not properly disposed, these medications can harm individuals and the environment.

St. Charles Bend teamed up with the Bend Police Department to collect unused, unwanted and expired prescription medications. If not properly disposed, these medications can harm individuals and the environment.

SEATTLE - With robust public participation over the course of 17 prior events, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative continues to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation's homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens.

On Saturday, October 26, in continuation of this effort, DEA and its national, tribal and community partners will hold the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the country. The service is free and anonymous.

The Pacific Northwest has an all-time record, with 215 collection sites currently registered. Last April, residents of Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska turned in 37,926 pounds (19 tons) of prescription medications. This is the second-highest collection to date for the Pacific Northwest and record collections for Idaho and Alaska.

For the first time, DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and death caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates. In an effort to support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America's youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.

"It's game time," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis. "I encourage all of our communities to continue the outstanding participation in this important initiative to help save lives by removing potentially dangerous narcotics from falling into the wrong hands."

Now in its tenth year, DEA has collected a total of more than 11 million pounds (almost 6,000 tons) of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take Back Day events. DEA is continuing to register law enforcement partners and collection sites for the upcoming Take Back Day.

As of Oct. 15, more than 4,500 registered law enforcement partners will assist with more than 5,250 registered sites and 135 tribal locations across the country, with more being added each day Collection sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

The sole Central Oregon location this year is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles Bend, 2500 Neff Road, organized by the Bend Police Department. But there are year-round prescription drug containers at numerous law enforcement offices; check your local sheriff's office or police department for more details.

The public can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.

National Take Back Day has received enthusiastic public support since its inception in 2010. Last April, the public turned in 469 tons (937,443 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 6,258 sites operated by the DEA and its 4,969 local and tribal partners.

For more information about the harms of youth vaping, please visit: https://www.justthinktwice.gov/facts/vaping-what-you-should-know.