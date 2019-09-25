Prescribed burns planned near Camp Sherman

More prescribed burns scheduled for Oregon

CAMP SHERMAN, Ore. - (Update: Adding video, DEQ app)

Sisters Ranger District fire managers will implement prescribed fire treatments on the Deschutes National Forest this week near Camp Sherman, officials said.

The Metolius Prescribed Burn units are situated around Camp Sherman, west of Allingham Bridge and east of Camp Sherman Store. Firefighter will burn 180 acres on Wednesday, September 25, near the intersection of Forest Roads 1217 and 1420. An additional, 175 acres are planned to be burned on September 26 and 27, near the junction of Forest Roads 14 and 800. Smoke will be visible in the Camp Sherman area and Riverside Campground.

The Metolius prescribed fire project will reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface, reintroduce fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem, and improve wildlife habitat. Portions of the treatment are part of a Heritage Demonstration project to educate members of the public about various forest restoration treatments.

Ignitions will begin around 9 a.m. each day. Firefighters will continue to secure and patrol burned areas throughout the week. Residual smoke may linger in low areas for the following days, especially during cold nighttime conditions.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality created a smartphone app last summer, Oregon Air, to follow Oregon air quality. The app uses information from 43 air quality monitors around the state. The monitors track air quality 24-7.

Keep up with prescribed fire in Central Oregon by visiting: http://www.centraloregonfire.org or text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive text alerts.