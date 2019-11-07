News

Prescribed burning continues at Crescent Lake

  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 04:23 PM PST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 04:23 PM PST

CRESCENT, Ore. - If conditions remain favorable, firefighters on the Crescent Ranger District are planning to conduct a prescribed burn Thursday 12 miles west of Crescent and ½ mile east of Camp Makuala, on the south shoreline of Crescent Lake.

The 32-acre Marsh unit is slated for ignitions at 10 a.m., and smoke may be visible from Highways 97 and 58, as well as the surrounding areas. The goal of this project is to reintroduce fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem and reduce the hazardous fuels buildup near private property and other values at risk.

For all prescribed fires, signs will be posted on significant nearby forest roads and state highways that could be impacted. The public is encouraged to close their windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, turn on headlights and slow down while traveling through smoky areas.

The Forest Service says the public’s health is important to them. While significant preventive measures are taken, many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person’s health.

If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors. If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor. For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link: http://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health

Fuels specialists will follow policies outlined in the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan, which governs smoke from prescribed fires (including pile burning), and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health.

Keep up with prescribed burns in Central Oregon by visiting: http://www.centraloregonfire.org.

For more information, visit the Deschutes website at www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire

