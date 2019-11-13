Prescribed burn planned Wednesday south of Sisters

Prescribed burn (file photo)

Prescribed burn (file photo)

SISTERS, Ore. - If conditions remain favorable, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District are planning to conduct a prescribed fire four miles south of Sisters on Wednesday.

SAFR units 10 and 141 totaling 122 acres are slated for ignition at 10 a.m. off Forest Road 1505 near the Edgington and Remuda Road communities. Smoke will likely be visible from the Edgington and Remuda Road communities as well as Highway 242 near Sisters. The goal of this project is to reintroduce fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem and reduce the hazardous fuel build up near private property and other values at risk.

This burn is also in proximity to the Whychus Creek Met-Win Connector Trail and while the trail will remain open, the public should be aware of this burn if they are using the area.

For all prescribed fires, signs will be posted on significant nearby Forest roads and state highways that could be impacted. The public is encouraged to close their windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, turn on headlights and slow down while traveling through smoky areas.

The public’s health is important to the Forest Service, the agency said. While significant preventive measures are taken, many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person’s health. If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors. If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor. For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link: http://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health

Fuels specialists will follow policies outlined in the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan, which governs smoke from prescribed fires (including pile burning), and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health.

Keep up with prescribed burns in Central Oregon by visiting: http://www.centraloregonfire.org

For more information, visit the Deschutes website at www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on twitter @CentralORFire.