News

Prescribed burn ignitions continue east of Prineville

More than halfway done in first day

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 04:51 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:51 PM PDT

Canyon 66 prescribed burn near Walton Lake

PRINEVILLE, Ore. - Firefighters accomplished ignition of about 2,800 acres of the 5,072-acre Canyon 66 prescribed burn unit Tuesday, about 30 miles east of Prineville on the Ochoco National Forest.  With positive results of a test fire Wednesday morning. firefighters moved ahead with more ignitions. 

Temporary road closures were in effect Wednesday for public and firefighter safety. Forest Service Road 22, between the junctions with Forest Roads 42 and 2210, will be closed until ignitions are completed and safe travel can be ensured.  Forest Roads 2610 and 300 are also closed within the operational area. 

An alternative route for access to Walton Lake is Forest Road 4210, east of Round Mountain.  Road guards are stationed to assist forest visitors with travel and safety information. 

Smoke settled into low areas early Wednesday morning and began to clear as the inversion lifted around 1030 a.m.  A spot weather forecast for the burn area indicates good lift and light northerly winds will help disperse smoke throughout the day. 

Similar smoke conditions can be expected Thursday morning, with slightly stronger winds helping dispersal midday. Thunderstorms predicted to occur Thursday have the potential to accelerate smoke dispersal from the unit and local communities.

Much of the northern aspects and higher elevations of the unit burned Tuesday and through the night.  Ignitions Wednesday will primarily draw fire down south-facing slopes in open stands of pine. 

Firefighters on the ground use drip torches to carefully burn a wide buffer along the unit’s boundary.  An aerial ignition device placed in a helicopter then ignites the unit’s interior.  The majority of firefighters participating in the burn operation are assigned to holding fire within unit boundaries and suppressing “hot spots” that may burn too intensely.

Firefighters are burning within prescribed fuel and weather conditions, ensuring low to moderate severity.  Accumulations of heavy fuel are being reduced, creating a patchy mosaic.  This is similar to the beneficial effects of natural fire under historic conditions.  Improved forage and habitat conditions can be expected to benefit livestock and wildlife in coming years as a result.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns