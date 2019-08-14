Powell Butte driver charged with DUII-drugs in Hwy. 126 crash

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. - A Powell Butte woman faces drugged and reckless driving and assault charges after a nearly head-on crash Tuesday evening on state Highway 126 near Powell Butte that sent her and two other people to hospitals, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and other first responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash near milepost 10, troopers said.

An investigation determined that Kristina Huddleston, 41, drove her Chevy pickup out of her lane of travel and struck a Chevy Trax SUV driven by Melissa Allison, 24, of Bremerton, Washington, OSP said.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond, while a passenger in the SUV, Paul Lamendola, 25, of Redmond, was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend.

A St. Charles spokeswoman said Lamendola was listed in good condition Wednesday and the two drivers had been treated and released.

OSP arrested Huddleston on charges of DUII-controlled substances, reckless driving, recklessly endangering a person and third-degree assault (DUII). Troopers cited and released her at the hospital for continued care for her injuries.

The crash and investigation shut Highway 126 for a time. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Active Towing, troopers said.