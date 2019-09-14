Portland to pay $15,000 to man wrongly arrested at protest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland plans to pay $15,000 to a man who says he was wrongfully tackled and arrested by police in riot gear at an anti-Donald Trump protest in 2016.
Daniel Martinez, of Forest Grove, said police mistook him for a suspect in a car vandalism that had occurred days earlier.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the city's attorneys acknowledged police briefly detained Martinez before realizing they had the wrong man.
The settlement is on the City Council's agenda for a vote Wednesday.
Martinez initially asked for more than $75,000 in damages. He said missed three days of work and suffered nerve pain in each wrist.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com
