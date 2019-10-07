Portland to host regional climate conference
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The city of Portland will be hosting the return of a regional climate conference this week.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the 10th annual Northwest Climate Conference will be held at a downtown Portland hotel from Tuesday through Thursday.
The event will start Tuesday evening with an open session that will talk about agriculture and climate change in the Pacific Northwest.
The summit will cover topics including water quality impacts, drought, wildfires, and public perception of climate change.
Recommended Stories
Slideshows
Politics Copyright 2019 CNN
News State of California via Wikimedia Commons
News Chris Trotman/Getty Images
News Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
News Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA
Lifestyle Getty Images
News Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
News Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Health Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News David Becker/Getty Images
National & World iStock/Frankljunior
News Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
News Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons
News Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images
News Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy
Economy iStock/ monkeybusinessimages
News Robert Mora/Getty Images
Economy Julian Herbert/Getty Images
Health iStock/monkeybusinessimages