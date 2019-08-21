News

Portland's new legal aid program helps nearly 450 immigrants

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 03:36 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:36 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A free legal assistance program for immigrants in Portland has provided about 450 immigrants and asylum-seekers with lawyers to represent them in deportation hearings in its first year, and now has additional support from the state.

The program, called Universal Reception, helped 341 immigrants with free legal assistance, as well as 105 people who wanted to apply for refugee status, the initiative's director, Stephen Manning, told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday.

Portland's City Council approved the service last year and put $500,000 toward its budget from property tax collections.

This year, Multnomah County allocated $290,000 to the initiative, and the state approved an additional $2 million to expand the service statewide — the first state to do so in the nation.

The people who have received free legal services through the program come from Colombia, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Iran, Iraq, Mexico, Nicaragua, Russia, Ukraine and Venezuela, according to the newspaper, which reviewed city records.

Twenty-three of the people served were unaccompanied immigrant children, said Manning, the founder and director of the Innovation Law Lab.

The program is run through the Equity Corps of Oregon, with lawyers provided by nonprofits Catholic Charities of Oregon, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, Immigration Counseling Service, Innovation Law Lab and Metropolitan Public Defender.

The results of the legal aid are unclear. The Oregonian/OregonLive could not verify the Universal Representation program's work, because immigration court records are not open to the public.

Supporters say access to free legal help can make a difference in the outcome of an immigrant's deportation hearing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family