News

Portland police make 2 more arrests in mass protest

By:
  • Gillian Flaccus, AP staff writer

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 12:28 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:16 PM PDT

(Updating with second arrest)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland announced two more arrests Friday in the aftermath of clashes between right-wing and left-wing demonstrators.

In a probable cause affidavit, prosecutors said Antonio Scott Zamora, 33, was one of many "affiliates of Antifa" — many wearing masks — who surrounded two buses filled with members of the far-right groups Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer as they attempted to leave the city in heavy traffic.

Bystander videos of the attack on the buses went viral in the days after the Aug 17 demonstrations.

One video shows left-wing demonstrators — loosely organized and self-described anti-fascists, or "antifa" — rushing the bus when someone opens the door and exchanging blows with those inside.

Zamora kicked the windows of one bus and threw a heavy object at the back window of the other bus as it pulled away, the affidavit states.

Police also said they arrested Hannah Ahern, 24, of the Portland suburb of Tigard, on a charge of disorderly conduct but provided no details.

An attorney was not listed for Ahern in court files. She has not yet made a court appearance.

Zamora was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of riot, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He requested a public defender but has not yet been assigned an attorney.

A phone number for Zamora could not be found. He is expected to be arraigned Sept. 11.

Authorities say Zamora was wearing a distinctive rainbow-colored ski mask and a teal shirt during the incident. Police identified him when an officer found a photo from Aug. 17 that showed Zamora in the same shirt with a rainbow ski mask hanging from his belt, the affidavit says.

The officer recognized Zamora from prior contacts, court papers say, noting that a search of his home found the teal shirt and rainbow ski mask.

Police have now arrested 15 people on charges related to the protests on Aug. 17 and continue to investigate.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of felony riot for a May 1 fight between "antifa" and right-wing affiliates at a Portland bar after a day of demonstrations.

____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22

News
School violence: By the numbers
KPRC via CNN

School violence: By the numbers

News
On this day: August 21
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: August 21

News
Most pet-friendly cities for travelers
iStock/Dixi_

Most pet-friendly cities for travelers

News
On this day: August 20
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: August 20

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19