Portland police: Body found is missing university student

Owen Klinger (Photo: Portland Police Bureau/KPTV)

Owen Klinger (Photo: Portland Police Bureau/KPTV)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a body found near the St. Johns Bridge in Northwest Portland is a missing University of Portland freshman who was the subject of extensive searches over the past two weeks.

Police on Tuesday evening said that the medical examiner's office had conducted an autopsy and positively identified the body as Owen Klinger's.

Klinger was 18, and was a freshman at University of Portland.

Police did not release Klinger's cause of death, and asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 503-823-0406.

Dustin and Mary Klinger issued a statement, saying Portland police had notified them about the body.

The statement said the family "deeply appreciate the extraordinary effort and support that thousands of people have provided over the past two weeks. We now ask for privacy as we move forward with our healing process."

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 18-year-old went missing Oct. 6, after he was seen leaving his dorm at University of Portland.